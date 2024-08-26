If Sunday was Nico Gonzalez’s day at Juventus, it’s all about Francisco Conceicao on Monday, as the youngster arrives at the J|Medical Centre.

The 21-year-old is set to complete a loan move from Porto to the Bianconeri and become the second addition in a row for Thiago Motta’s wing department, and the seventh overall signing of the summer.

But first things first, the Portugal international will have to pass his routine medical tests before putting pen to paper.