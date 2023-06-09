Ellas Palis
Video – French midfielder Ella Palis proud to join Juventus Women

June 9, 2023 - 2:00 pm

Earlier this week, Juventus Women have announced the signing of Ella Palis. The midfielder is a 24-year-old French international who started her career at Guingamp before rising to fame during her stint at Girondins Bordeaux which began in 2020.

In an interview with the club’s social channels, the new Bianconera revealed her happiness and pride after joining such a prestigious club.

Juventus will be hoping to retain the Scudetto title after seeing their five-year winning dynasty come to an end this season, with Roma crowned new champions.

