Video – From Baggio to Ronaldo: The best Juventus goals against Inter in Coppa Italia

April 5, 2023 - 11:30 am

With Juventus and Inter once again engaged in a Coppa Italia double header, the Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel recalled some of the club’s most memorable goals scored against the Nerezzurri in this competition.

The montage includes iconic figures like Alessandro Del Piero and Roberto Baggio, plus the likes of Paolo Di Canio and Marco Di Vaio. It even goes back to the 1970’s to recall Pietro Anastasi’s strike. For their part, Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo represent the modern era.

