Video – From Davids to Vlahovic: 10 memorable Juventus goals against Roma

March 5, 2023 - 10:00 am

Ahead of Sunday’s crunch meeting at the Olimpico Stadium, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video featuring ten memorable Bianconeri goals scored against Roma.

The montage features some blasts from the past, including a couple of goals from David Trezeguet, a signature tap-in courtesy of Filippo Inzaghi, and a wonderful sliding volley from Edgar Davids.

Nonetheless, the video also featured recent strikes, like Dusan Vlahovic’s smashing freekick in the reverse fixture and Mattia De Sciglio’s iconic winner from last season.

