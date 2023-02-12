Video – From Del Piero to Bernardeschi: 10 memorable Juve goals against Fiorentina

While Max Allegri’s men prepare to host Fiorentina later on Sunday, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video containing ten memorable goals scored against our Tuscan rivals.

The montage naturally began with one of the most iconic strikes in the club’s history. Of course we’re talking about Alessandro Del Piero’s legendary volley from the 1994/95 season.

The list also features a freekick from Andrea Pirlo, Gonzalo Higuain’s debut winner and Federico Bernardeschi’s chest-and-volley from last season’s Coppa Italia semi-final.