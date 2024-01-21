Ahead of tonight’s fixture against Lecce, The official Juventus X account took a trip down memory lane, recalling some of the club’s best strikes against the Gialloblu at the Via del Mare Stadium.

In 2004/05, Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided the assist for Alessandro Del Piero who scored the solitary goal of the encounter. Despite the pitch’s miserable condition, the iconic captain still managed to dribble past his marker and find the top corner.

In the following season, the Swedish giant was on target along with Adrian Mutu and Marcelo Zalayeta in a rampant 3-0 win.