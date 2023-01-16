Video – From Del Piero to Vlahovic: The best freekicks scored by Juventus

Despite all of our strugglers this season, Juventus stars still managed to score three wonderful freekicks – two from Dusan Vlahovic and one courtesy of Arek Milik.

The club’s YouTube channel uploaded a montage featuring some of the best freekicks scored by Bianconeri stars.

The compilation features Federico Bernardeschi scoring against his former employers Fiorentina, Cristiano Ronaldo rocking Torino’s net and Paulo Dybala finding the goal from an impossible angle against Real Madrid.

However, the most iconic entry is arguably Alessandro Del Piero’s freekick against Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza.