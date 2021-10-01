Video – From Platini to Chiesa – Juve’s great record against reigning European champions

On Wednesday night, Chelsea had no answer for Juve’s defensive masterclass, as Federico Chiesa’s early second half strike was enough to beat the Blues. Nonetheless, this wasn’t the first time that the Old Lady put one over the reigning European champions.

In fact, this tradition goes all the way back to 1983, when Michel Platini led the Bianconeri towards a victory over Aston Villa who were the defending champions.

Juventus also overcame Liverpool in 1985, and won the final against Ajax 1996 as well. Both opponents were defending their crowns back then.

The list also included two memorable knockout stage wins over Real Madrid in 2003 and 2015 and Chelsea themselves in 2012.