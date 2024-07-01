The official Juventus YouTube channel posted a montage that features the Top 10 goals scored by the club’s French stars from past and present.

The compilation begins with Michel Platini’s marvelous solo effort against Atalanta, while Zinedine Zidane was the only one to get two entries on the list: A rocket against Bari and a brilliant piece of magic in Reggina.

The video also includes Adrien Rabiot’s strike in the Derby d’Italia, as well as David Trezeguet’s iconic header against Milan following Alessandro Del Piero’s acrobatic assist.