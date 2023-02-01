Video – From Ravanelli to Matri: Top 10 Juventus goals against Lazio in Coppa Italia

For what feels like the umpteenth time, Juventus and Lazio will clash heads in the Coppa Italia on Thursday. For one reason or another, the two clubs often cross paths in the competition, so the Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel went down the memory lane to upload the Top ten Juventus goals against the Biancocelesti in the cup.

The montage includes a brilliant chest and half-volley from Alessandro Del Piero and a freekick from Zinedine Zidane. But the two most memorable goals remain Fabrizio Ravanelli’s astonishing solo effort in 1995 and Alessandro Matri’s extra-time winner which ended the 20-year drought in 2015.