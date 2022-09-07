Club News

Video – From Tevez to Cuadrado: Ten memorable UCL opening day goals

September 7, 2022 - 11:59 pm

On Tuesday night, Juventus endured a tough Champions League opener in Paris, losing 2-1 against Paris Saint Germain. While Weston McKennie managed to provide a decent goal, the club’s official YouTube channel reminded us of ten memorable strikes from previous UCL openers.

The montage includes Carlos Tevez’ wonderful brace against Malmo in 2014, as well as the great strikes of Mario Mandzukic and Alvaro Morata in the come-from-behind win over Manchester City in 2015.

Juan Cuadrado’s stunner versus Atletico Madrid undoubtedly made the cut.

