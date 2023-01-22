Video – From Trezeguet to Higuain: 12 memorable Juventus goals against Atalanta

Ahead of tonight’s meeting at the Allianz Stadium, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a montage that includes twelve memorable goals scored against Atalanta.

The compilation features a couple of entries from Argentine legends Gonzalo Higuain and Carlos Tevez. It also includes a late equalizer from Cristiano Ronaldo, a clinical header courtesy of Alvaro Morata and a rare goal from Andrea Barzagli.

The video didn’t forget to include the legendary David Trezeguet and his exquisite finishing touch.