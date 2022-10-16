Club News

Video – From Trezeguet to Locatelli: The best Juventus goals in Torino Derby

October 16, 2022 - 10:00 am

Prior to Saturday’s Derby della Mole, the official Juventus YouTube channel recalled the best 10 goals scored by the club’s stars against the Bianconeri’s crosstown rivals.

Surprisingly, Manuel Locatelli’s winner from last season took the first spot, ahead of Andrea Pirlo’s last gasp winner.

Carlos Tevez completed the podium with his unstoppable low drive, while David Trezeguet’s fabulous volley only landed in fifth place.

The list also included memorable strikes from Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic amongst others.

