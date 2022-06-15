Club News

Video – From Turin to Nyon: The European adventures of Juventus U-19

June 15, 2022 - 11:00 pm

After reaching the semi finals of the UEFA Youth League for the first time in the club’s history, Juventus U-19 made the bus trip from Turin to Nyon to take part in the tournament’s final four.

Unfortunately for Andrea Bonatti’s men, their adventure reached a heartbreaking end when they fell short against Benfica in the penalty shootouts.

The club’s official YouTube channel accompanied the young Bianconeri in their trip and uploaded a video containing some of the best highlights and interviews with the youngsters.

