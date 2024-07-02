The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every goal scored by Kenan Yildiz since joining the club.

The teenager joined the club in 2022 and immediately became the main attraction of the U19 side, netting some unforgettable goals in the Primavera league, including a sensational solo effort against Cagliari.

Following a brief stint with Juventus Next Gen, the striker earned a swift promotion to the first team, and managed to score an astonishing goal on his debut against Frosinone.