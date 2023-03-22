zidane
Club News

Video – From Zidane to Chiesa: Enjoy the most outrageous dribbles at Juventus

March 22, 2023 - 11:59 pm

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring some of the finest dribblers at Juventus since the days of Zinedine Zidane.

While the Frenchman’s elegant touch remains unparalleled, the Bianconeri supporters were also lucky enough to witness the exploits of other renowned tricksters in the Beautiful Game.

The montage features several wingers, mainly Mauro Camoranesi, Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria, as well as midfield anchors in the form of Andrea Pirlo and Miralem Pjanic.

