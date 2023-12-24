The meeting between Frosinone and Juventus at the Stadio Stirpe was a special one for Kaio Jorge, Enzo Barrenechea and Matias Soulé.

The three Bianconeri youngsters are spending their campaign on loan with the Canarini. All three were in Eusebio Di Francesco’s starting formation on Saturday.

After the match, the South American trio paid a visit to the Juventus locker room where they embraced their friends and teammates.

The encounter ended in a 2-1 win for the Bianconeri thanks to goals from Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic.