Video: Full build-up of Ronaldo’s superhuman goal for Portugal

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored an amazing goal for Portugal this week, where he started and finished a rapid counter/attacking goal against Germany.

Despite being 36 years-old, the Bianconeri superstar clears the German header, and in only 10 seconds he is in the opposition box to finish of the move with Diogo Jota.

Pictures courtesy of ORF 1

His team went onto lose the match 4-2 after an impressive performance by Joachim Low’s side, but you can hardly blame CR7 after being credited with both a goal and an assist during the clash.

How old do we think that Cristiano can continue to play at the top of the game?

Patrick