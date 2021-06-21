Euro 2020, Videos

Video: Full build-up of Ronaldo’s superhuman goal for Portugal

June 21, 2021 - 8:59 pm

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored an amazing goal for Portugal this week, where he started and finished a rapid counter/attacking goal against Germany.

Despite being 36 years-old, the Bianconeri superstar clears the German header, and in only 10 seconds he is in the opposition box to finish of the move with Diogo Jota.

Pictures courtesy of ORF 1

His team went onto lose the match 4-2 after an impressive performance by Joachim Low’s side, but you can hardly blame CR7 after being credited with both a goal and an assist during the clash.

How old do we think that Cristiano can continue to play at the top of the game?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ramos

Another Serie A club could beat Juventus to sign La Liga legend

June 21, 2021
Vlahovic

Former Fiorentina sporting director reckons Juventus target “Is ready for Juve”

June 21, 2021
Milenkovic

Juventus keen on Milenkovic and he could cost just 15m euros

June 21, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.