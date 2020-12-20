Video: Full highlights as Juventus run away 4-0 winners over Parma

Juventus were in top form from start to finish as they completely dominated Parma yesterday at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.

The Old Lady came out the starting gate with force, and immediately had the Gialloblu pinned back as we went in search of the lead, and we didn’t have to wait too long.

Alvaro Morata played a role in three of our four goals, and it was his run down the left before finding Dejan Kulusevski in the box which was integral to our opener.

The Spaniard was again key in the next goal as he floated a perfect ball into his strike-partner Cristiano Ronaldo to head home, minutes after the opener.

It was pretty much one-way traffic throughout the match, although Parma did manage to break away on a couple of occasions only for Gigi Buffon to be equal to their attempts.

As you will see, Ronaldo adds the next after Aaron Ramsey puts him through, before Bernadeschi finds Morata in space with a cross for our returning star to score his deserved goal.

Juventus have really found their form in recent weeks, and anybody doubting our title credentials now must be very confused…

Patrick