Video: Full highlights from Juventus’s hard-fought victory against Roma

Juventus earned a 1-0 win over Roma yesterday evening to continue on our upwards curve, climbing up to seventh spot in the table.

This was a really hard-fought victory, with our defence needing to show a level of focus and experience to to endure a raft of attempts to create clear-cut opportunities, after their rivals put on a top display of pressing which our stars were unable to deal with.

Our opponents will feel unfortunate to have suffered loss however, after the referee blew up to deny Tammy Abraham a goal whilst awarding Roma the penalty just before the break, before Veretout failed to beat Wojciech Szczesny from the spot.

This was another consecutive win since our dire start to the new season, and another which we owe to our strong back line.

Roma may feel unlucky not to have gained at least a point here, but if they had levelled before the break, the game would have been different, and there is no reason why we couldn’t have gained another advantage with different priorities.

Patrick