Video: Full highlights & Goals of Porto-Juve last night

Porto secured a 2-1 victory over Juventus last night, and the Old Lady will feel a little lucky to have escaped with such a scoreline.

The Portuguese champions were extremely strong in limiting space for us to push up, but our team came to life at the end of the game, and I can’t help but feel confident of securing the necessary result back in Turin in two weeks time.

You will see that both the goals we conceded were around a minute into each half, which is extremely infuriating, but that crucial away goal will be what counts.

Is there any doubt that Juventus will struggle back in Turin?

Patrick