Coppa Italia, Videos

Video: Full highlights including goals as Juventus put four past SPAL

January 28, 2021 - 12:02 pm

Juventus were in top form as they put SPAL to the sword in the Coppa Italia quarter-final last night, coming away as comfortable 4-0 winners.

The Old Lady started the match in top form, despite resting some key players for the clash, and it didn’t take long for the visitors to be on the back-foot.

As you will see, we were very much the better team throughout the 90 minutes, and this scoreline should have sent out a message to our rivals for the trophy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Btq0nnfmOSw

Who was your man of the match?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Happy Birthday Gigi: The legend receives messages from his peers and enjoys Tom Brady comparison

January 28, 2021

Pirlo urges rivals to follow Juventus model with second team

January 28, 2021

Image: Juventus send birthday wishes to their ‘Superman’ Buffon

January 28, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.