Video: Full official highlights from Juventus’s Serie A victory over Fiorentina

Juventus clinched their first win in four league outings when beating Fiorentina 1-0 on Saturday evening.

The Old Lady did not have it all their own way, with our rivals giving as good as they got in a tough battle, and it took a late red card and an injury-time winner by a former La Viola star Juan Cuadrado to make the difference.

I’m not sure whether the feeling of happiness outweighs the relief felt by the return to winning ways, but it could well be important to go into the international break with the morale boost that comes from such a win.

Patrick