Video – Futbol Americas pundits concerned by the timing of McKennie’s injury

August 3, 2022 - 11:00 pm

Unfortunately for Weston McKennie, the injury bug has struck again as he dislocated his shoulder on home soil during the US tour.

Although he’ll be only out for three weeks, Futbol Americas pundits Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez are worried by the timing of the injury.

Gomez notes that the Texan is still fighting for a starting spot at Juventus, and missing out on the pre-season preparations plus the first few matches of the campaign will cost him dearly, despite Max Allegri’s words of praise.

