In this World Cup edition, Juventus have eleven ambassadors in Doha, but Weston McKennie should be the first to take the field when the American national team takes on Wales on Monday evening.

Futbol Americas pundits Herculez Gomez and Sabastian Salazar weigh in on the midfielder’s importance for the USMNT.

Salazar expects the Bianconeri star to be the first player to score for his nation, while Gomez explains how his energetic displays are contagious for the whole team.