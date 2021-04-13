Club News

Video – Gaetano Scirea is the unlikely author for the goal of the day

April 13, 2021 - 5:00 pm

Gaetano Scirea can only be described as one the greatest captains and defenders in Juventus history.

Between 1974 and 1988, the iconic center back led the club towards several domestic and European triumphs.

Whilst he was always known for his solidity at the back, the late legend  also managed to contribute with goals every now and then.

On this day in 1980, Scirea scored Juve’s second goal against Roma, in a contest that ended 3-1 in favor of the Bianconeri.

