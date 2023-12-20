The co-hosts of The Italian Football Podcast Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese celebrated the career of the iconic Giorgio Chiellini.

The legendary Juventus captain decided to call it a day last week after marshaling the backline for LAFC in the last 18 months.

Garganese paid tribute to the 39-year-old, describing him as arguably the last old-school defender in Italian football, while also highlighting his human traits and extremely friendly character.

As for Tavallaey, he insisted that Chiellini was never a dirty player despite being a master of the dark arts. The journalist considers the famous challenge on Bukayo Saka as the quintessential moment of the defender’s career.