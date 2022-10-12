Video – Garganese blames Allegri’s tactics for Locatelli’s regress

In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, John Solano, Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Gargenese are trying to understand the reasons behind Manuel Locatelli’s recent dip in form.

The trio all agree that the midfielder has become a shadow of the player who stole the headlines during Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

For his part, Garganese blames Max Allegri and his regressive style of play for Locatelli’s troubles at Juventus.

The Calcio expert feels that the 24-year-old can be a decent player worthy of the club, even if he’ll never become a top class midfielder. However, his characteristics don’t suit Allegri’s counterattacking football.

The Italian journalist was also baffled by the manager’s statement where he proclaimed Locatelli to be a second-choice player, which surely took its toll on his confidence.