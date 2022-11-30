Video – Garganese picks Italy’s all time World Cup XI, featuring Juventus legends

Sadly for Calcio, the Italian national team hasn’t reached the finals of the two most recent World Cup editions. Nonetheless, the history of the tournament is still marked by a plethora of Azzurri legends.

Italian football expert Carlo Garganese picks his all time best XI Italy players who took part in the World Cup, and naturally, his fantasy formation includes several Juventus legends.

For instance, he had to pick between two Bianconeri icons for the custodian role, but ultimately favored Gianluigi Buffon over Dino Zoff.

The other notable Juventus stars in the lineup are Roberto Baggio, Marco Tardelli, Claudio Gentile, Fabio Cannavaro, Andrea Pirlo, Gaetano Scirea and Paolo Rossi.

Garganese’s Best Italy XI (5-3-2): Buffon; Gentile, Baresi, Cannavaro, Scirea, Maldini; Tardelli, Pirlo, Conti; Baggio, Rossi