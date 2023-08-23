In the latest episode of The Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Carlo Garganese and Nima Tavallaey Roodsari discussed the thrilling Juventus debut of Andrea Cambiaso.

The former Genoa man signed for the Bianconeri last summer before immediately joining Bologna on loan.

After sharpening his tools under Thiago Motta’s watch, the 23-year-old returned to Continassa and cemented himself as a starter on the left flank in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation.

Garganese hails Cambiaso following his club debut where he had a key role in the 3-0 victory over Udinese away from home.

The Italian journalist describes the “brilliant” wingback as a modern footballer who can simultaneously perform several roles on the pitch.

But while Cambiaso’s idol is Joao Cancelo, Tavallaey likens the young man to former Juventus, Barcelona and Milan fullback Gianluca Zambrotta.

You can check out the full segment in the video below and follow the Italian Football Podcast on YouTube for more valuable insight on Calcio.