Juventus defender Federico Gatti told his story in an interview with the official Serie A YouTube channel.

The centre-back looked back on his meteoric rise from the amateur leagues to sign for the Bianconeri in January 2022 following an impressive spell at Frosinone.

The Italian discussed the enormous pressure that accompanies playing for a top club like Juventus, while also weighing on his rapport with his teammates Dusan Vlahovic and Gleison Bremer.

Finally, Gatti is eager to prove his worth in the Derby d’Italia clash against Inter on Sunday night.