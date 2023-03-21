Video – Gatti mimics Chiellini celebration following vital clearance

Last Sunday, Federico Gatti was one of the pleasant surprises for Juventus who prevailed over their rivals Inter in the latest edition of the Derby d’Italia.

Whilst Filip Kostic was the author of the solitary goal at the Giuseppe Meazza, the Italian defender’s great contribution didn’t go unnoticed.

But the most fascinating scene from his outing was arguably his passionate celebration following a timely clearance, bringing back to mind the days of the great Giorgio Chiellini.