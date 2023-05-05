Club News

Video – Gatti, Perin and the best Juventus plays in April

May 5, 2023 - 9:00 pm

While April proved to be one of the club’s worst months of the campaign, Juventus still had their moments.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring some of the Bianconeri’s best plays from the club’s various squads throughout April.

The montage includes Federico Gatti’s goal against Sporting in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, as well as Mattia Perin’s double save.

Juventus youngster Tommaso Mancini had several entrees, while Julia Grosso’s winner completed a memorable 4-3 comeback for Juventus Women against Fiorentina.

