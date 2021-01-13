Coppa Italia, Videos

Video: Genoa come back from 2-0 down to level the scores

January 13, 2021 - 9:25 pm

Juventus looked set to coast to a comfortable victory this evening, taking the lead after 90 seconds, before moving 2-0 up inside 23 minutes, but Genoa had other ideas.

The Bianoconeri have conceded once in each half to let their lead disappear.

There is little to complain about for their equaliser, with Melegoni scoring an incredible goal from outside the box to beat Gigi Buffon, but having dominated much of the possession, we can only blame ourselves for not taking more control of the action.

Andrea Pirlo has opted to bring on 21 year-old forward Rafia as they go in search of a winner, but Cristiano Ronaldo could well be our fifth substitute to be used if we are unable to regain our lead soon enough.

