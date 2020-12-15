Videos

Video: Genoa goalkeeper made to regret goading Cristiano Ronaldo

December 15, 2020 - 10:06 am

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin tried to joke with Cristiano Ronaldo in an attempt to distract him from his penalty attempt, but it backfired.

Perin attempted to talk to the superstar while he attempted to stay deep in thought as he prepared to take the spotkick, asking Cristiano if he was central enough, possibly trying to persuade the goalscorer not to shoot down the middle for a second time.

The Portuguese kept his concentration despite the comments from the shot-stopper, as he fired fiercely into the top left hand corner, before shouting: ‘where’d you go Perin?’

Is Ronaldo too far above such tactics of distraction?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

‘It’s what has been said’ – Erling Haaland discusses Juventus links

December 15, 2020
dybala

Report – Paulo Dybala will not extend his Juventus stay

December 14, 2020
pirlo

Pirlo’s start at Juventus is one of the best this season in Europe 

December 14, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.