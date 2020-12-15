Video: Genoa goalkeeper made to regret goading Cristiano Ronaldo

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin tried to joke with Cristiano Ronaldo in an attempt to distract him from his penalty attempt, but it backfired.

Perin attempted to talk to the superstar while he attempted to stay deep in thought as he prepared to take the spotkick, asking Cristiano if he was central enough, possibly trying to persuade the goalscorer not to shoot down the middle for a second time.

The Portuguese kept his concentration despite the comments from the shot-stopper, as he fired fiercely into the top left hand corner, before shouting: ‘where’d you go Perin?’

Mics picked up Ronaldo absolutely destroying Perin 😂 pic.twitter.com/vaRaL8jwN8 — Vecchia Signora Blog (@VeSiBlog) December 14, 2020

Is Ronaldo too far above such tactics of distraction?

Patrick