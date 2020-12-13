Video: Genoa peg Juve back with fine equaliser

Genoa have levelled the scoring after Paulo Dybala‘s opener moments ago.

The game hasn’t had that many mistakes at the back from either side, but the teams have made the best of their chances to both get their goals.

Genoa’s goal by Sturaro capped off a fine team move, and the cross to tee up the goalscorer deserves extra credit.

Juve have since had two goals ruled out for offside, as we go in search of the winner with 20 minutes left to play.

Patrick