Video: Genoa pull one back against Juve early in the second-half

Genoa have pulled it back to 2-1 early in the second-half thanks to Gianluca Scamacca’s headed effort.

The Old Lady have been linked with the forward’s signature in recent windows, and he nearly pulled one back before the break, but he did manage to get on the scoresheet after the interval.

Juventus will still be confident of keeping the win, but Genoa’s goal has given them a boost, and the game has come alive.

Scamacca finds himself completely unmarked and heads in for Genoa! 👀 There's some life in this second half at Allianz Stadium 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RXp9ps8MMW — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 11, 2021





Pictures courtesy of MaxSport

Will Juventus stop the rot and get us back on track for victory?

