Video: Genoa pull one back as youngster loses his man

Genoa have got themselves back into the tie thanks to some slack defending by youngster Wesley.

The young Brazilian failed to track his man as he ran into the box to connect with the cross, and Czyborra made no mistake in tucking the ball away.

Thankfully we retain the lead thanks to two goals in the opening 25 minutes of the match.

⚽Genoa, Czyborra'nın kafa vuruşuyla attığı golle Juventus karşısında farkı bire indirdi. pic.twitter.com/bv0c1s4CY2 — TRT Spor (@trtspor) January 13, 2021

Will Juventus heed warning from their goal or will they continue to dominate as they have done in the early stages?

Patrick