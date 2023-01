Prior to Saturday’s encounter between Juventus and Udinese, the Bianconeri honored their legendary captain Gianluca Vialli who passed away on Friday at the age of 58 following a long battle with disease.

Former Juventus fullback Gianluca Pessotto had to hold back the tears while paying an emotional tribute to his late captain.

The Italian insisted that he and everyone else at Juventus will never forget Vialli who was a role model on and off the pitch.