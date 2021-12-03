Video: Gianluca Vialli stunner picked for Juventus #GoalOfTheDay

Gianluca Vialli was a special player who came to Juventus during a strong period in Italian football, and this goal was one of three on the day.

In fact, this goal completed the Italian striker’s hat-trick to put the Old Lady three goals ahead on their way to a 5-0 win over Torino, and what a way to complete the tripleta.

When you hit a strike so well you just have to applaud yourself! ☄️👏#GoalOfTheDay #FBF pic.twitter.com/vxof6V4EUO — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 3, 2021

We went onto win the Champions League this season with this team, and have somehow failed to win the competition since.

Patrick