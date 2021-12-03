Vialli
Videos

Video: Gianluca Vialli stunner picked for Juventus #GoalOfTheDay

December 3, 2021 - 11:46 pm

Gianluca Vialli was a special player who came to Juventus during a strong period in Italian football, and this goal was one of three on the day.

In fact, this goal completed the Italian striker’s hat-trick to put the Old Lady three goals ahead on their way to a 5-0 win over Torino, and what a way to complete the tripleta.

We went onto win the Champions League this season with this team, and have somehow failed to win the competition since.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Zaniolo

Report – Juventus target will probably move to the Premier League

December 3, 2021
Frattesi

These two Italian clubs could spoil Juventus’ plans for Davide Frattesi

December 3, 2021
lacazette

Good news for Juventus as Arsenal open to selling star man in January

December 3, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.