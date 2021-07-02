Video: Giorgio Chiellini coy on potentialof starting against Belgium this evening

July 2, 2021 - 10:02 am

Italy and Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini insisted that each and every player in their squad has shown that they deserve to start against Belgium in this evening’s quarter-final clash, downplaying his chances of being selected.

Chiellini is expected to start the match if he is considered to be fit enough however, with the leadership and consistency that he can offer on the field, while his record over Romelu Lukaku has also been talked up in the build-up to the matchup.

The defender insists that whoever is selected will be playing with pride however, and insists that whoever plays will be ready for their opposition.

Is there any doubt about Giorgio getting the nod to start alongside Leo Bonucci?

Patrick

