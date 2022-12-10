Chiellini
Club News

Video – Giorgio Chiellini pays a visit for his former Juventus teammates

December 10, 2022 - 12:00 pm

Despite leaving the club last summer, Giorgio Chiellini is never too far away from Juventus and insists on visiting his former teammates as often as he can.

The Bianconeri’s official Instagram account dropped a video showing the legendary defender in the club’s dressing room, much to the delight of the players who queued up to embrace their former captain.

Max Allegri’s remnants have resumed training earlier this week in the absence of the World Cup player.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Paredes

Three out, one in: Juventus midfield could be set for an overhaul

December 10, 2022
Di Maria Argentina

Friday roundup: Juve’s Brazilian trio eliminated while Argentines progress

December 10, 2022
De Ligt

“The plan was to go to a big club” – De Ligt aims new dig towards Juventus

December 10, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn December 10, 2022 at 1:39 pm

    all very nice pr, phew! just in time!

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.