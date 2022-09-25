Club News

Video – Giovinco reunites with former Juventus stars at Vinovo

September 25, 2022 - 9:30 am

This week, Juventus announced the return of Sebastian Giovinco to the club in a non-playing capacity. The Bianconeri youth product will be cooperate with the club’s academy in Toronto.

This former Parma and Toronto FC striker returned to his old training ground in Vinovo which now hosts the club’s youth sector as well as the Women’s squad.

Giovinco found fellow former Juventus stars upon his return. He greeted current Primavera coach Paolo Montero, the head of youth development Gianluca Pessotto and his old teammate Paolo De Ceglie.

