Video – Girelli scores hattrick as Juventus Women roast Sampdoria 5-0

February 1, 2023 - 4:30 pm

While the men’s team had a forgettable Sunday, Juventus Women enjoyed a lovely outing as they roasted Sampdoria with five unanswered goals.

The legendary Cristiana Girelli scored a personal hattrick, but Sofia Cantore was the author of the best goal. The Italian found the back of the net with a fabulous volley following an exquisite long ball from her captain Sara Gama.

The defending champions remain in second place, five points behind the leaders Roma who are on top of the Serie A table after 15 rounds.

