Video – Girelli’s header secures three points for Juventus Women against Empoli

September 29, 2021 - 12:15 am

On Saturday, Juventus Women hosted Empoli in Turin. The Biaconeri had the better chances throughout the encounter but the Tuscans remained composed at the back.

Nonetheless, Cristiana Girelli was once again the savior, scoring the match’s lone goal with a towering header at the 71th minute. Martina Rosucci provided the assist with a great cross from the right side.

Therefore, Joe Montemurro’s side maintains the perfect run with four wins from the first four Serie A fixtures.

