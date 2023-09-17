On Saturday, Juventus Women opened their Serie A campaign with a hard-earned away victory over Pomigliano.

The home side stunned the Bianconere with an early opener. However, Amanda Nilden scored the equalizer with a rather fortunate cross that the goalkeeper failed to handle properly.

Julia Grosso put the visitors in the lead after pouncing on a loose ball, but the stubborn Pomigliano pulled off another scorcher to end the first half 2-2.

After the break, Juventus kept pushing for a winner, and it eventually came in a familiar fashion, as Cristiana Girelli nodded home the header.