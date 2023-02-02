Bremer
Video – Gleison Bremer gives Juventus the lead over Lazio

February 2, 2023 - 9:09 pm

It has to be said that so far tonight Juve has put in a much-improved performance against Lazio in the Coppa Italia and deservedly leads 1-0 at halftime.

Filip Kostic delivered a beautiful cross into the box and Gleison Bremer beat the Lazio keeper with a sublime header just before the break.

Watch the videos below, you will enjoy them for sure and it is a welcome change to what we have been experiencing in recent weeks.

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn February 2, 2023 at 10:39 pm

    individual>the approach and system. sad way to win

    • Avatar
      Reply martinn February 2, 2023 at 11:03 pm

      but we need something to rebuild from after allegri leaves

