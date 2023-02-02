Video – Gleison Bremer gives Juventus the lead over Lazio

It has to be said that so far tonight Juve has put in a much-improved performance against Lazio in the Coppa Italia and deservedly leads 1-0 at halftime.

Filip Kostic delivered a beautiful cross into the box and Gleison Bremer beat the Lazio keeper with a sublime header just before the break.

Watch the videos below, you will enjoy them for sure and it is a welcome change to what we have been experiencing in recent weeks.

GOAL! Gleison Bremer scores his first goal for Juventus to put us ahead against Lazio.pic.twitter.com/7RIqDRz1kw — Max Statman (@emaxstatman) February 2, 2023