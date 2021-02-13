Video – Goal of the day, Higuain scores a stunning volley against Spurs

On this day in 2018, Juventus welcomed Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Champions League’s round of 16.
Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring with a formidable volley as early as the second minute before adding a second from the spot.
Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen ended up sealing a vital 2-2 away draw for their side, but the Old Lady eventually advanced after a dramatic comeback victory in the second leg.
Nonetheless, El Pipita’s opener from the first leg remains the most beautiful.
PICK THAT ONE OUT! 💥😱@G_Higuain's terrific first-time volley 🆚 Tottenham ⚽️⭐️ #GoalOfTheDay #UCL #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/GkwwuXxWbp
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 13, 2021
