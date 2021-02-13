Club News

Video – Goal of the day, Higuain scores a stunning volley against Spurs

February 13, 2021 - 3:30 pm

On this day in 2018, Juventus welcomed Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Champions League’s round of 16.

Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring with a formidable volley as early as the second minute before adding a second from the spot.

Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen ended up sealing a vital 2-2 away draw for their side, but the Old Lady eventually advanced after a dramatic comeback victory in the second leg.

Nonetheless, El Pipita’s opener from the first leg remains the most beautiful.

