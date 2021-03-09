Club News

Video – Goal of the day: Trezeguet’s overhead kick against Real Madrid

March 9, 2021 - 6:15 pm

On this day sixteen years ago, Juventus faced another tough second leg encounter in the Champions League round of 16.

After losing the first leg away from home in a 1-0 result, the Old Lady managed to turn the table on Real Madrid.

Marcelo Zalayeta and David trzeguet scored the only two goals of the night, but the Frenchman’s strike remains the more memorable.

Mauro Camoranesi’s cross was headed down by the young Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Trezegol latched on it with a spectacular overhead kick.

Here’s hoping for similar scenes tonight!

