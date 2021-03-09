Video – Goal of the day: Trezeguet’s overhead kick against Real Madrid

On this day sixteen years ago, Juventus faced another tough second leg encounter in the Champions League round of 16.
After losing the first leg away from home in a 1-0 result, the Old Lady managed to turn the table on Real Madrid.
Marcelo Zalayeta and David trzeguet scored the only two goals of the night, but the Frenchman’s strike remains the more memorable.
Mauro Camoranesi’s cross was headed down by the young Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Trezegol latched on it with a spectacular overhead kick.
Here’s hoping for similar scenes tonight!
What a 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁! 🤩 What a #𝗝𝘂𝘃𝗲𝗨𝗖𝗟 𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁! ⚪️⚫️@Trezegoldavid + Zalayeta send us through against Real Madrid ⚽️⚽️#GoalsOfTheDay #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/pN6yjgNSLA
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 9, 2021
