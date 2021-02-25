Video – Goal of the day: Zidane’s chip versus Milan

Zinedine Zidane remains one of the greatest players in football history.

Juventus were therefore lucky to have the Frenchman among their ranks between 1996 and 2001.

On this day in 2001, Juventus hosted Milan at the Stadio delle Alpi, and the Old Lady beat their rivals in a 3-0 result.

Igor Tudor and Pippo Inzaghi scored the first two goal, but Zizou stole the show in the end.

The current Real Madrid manager ran away from a young Gennaro Gattuso, played a give-and-go with Darko Kovacevic, before beating the Rossoneri keeper with a sublime no-look chip.